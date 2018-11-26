  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A blizzard in the Midwest is making for hectic trips home as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend wraps up.

Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled and several major highways were temporarily closed.

Compared to before Thanksgiving, it was smooth sailing for travelers in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport, unless you were going to or from Chicago.

pittsburgh airport lines Midwest Storm Makes For Hectic End To Holiday Travel

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A foot of snow fell in the area. As a result, flights were grounded last night and Monday morning. However, by late morning, flights were once again moving to and from Midwest.

A Pittsburgh International Airport spokesperson says Monday is the busiest day of the 10-day holiday travel period with more than 38,000 ticketed passengers. But, that didn’t discourage first-time Thanksgiving travelers who went to Vegas.

“Saw some shows, did a couple of museums, a little bit of gambling, not too much,” Tom Barnes said.

“This was my first time and it was just chance when we all wanted to go and when we could all make it at the same time,” Jenna Pitrone said.

The predicted heavy travel numbers also didn’t discourage Griff Potter, a seasoned traveler who came back holiday happy.

“I was in Detroit, that was where my family all is. We got together, did the turkey, did the dressings, we ran a 5K, but travel was absolutely marvelous. I was really expecting a big crowd and it was so easy to get around today,” Potter said.

