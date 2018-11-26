Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For many in Pennsylvania, this first Monday after Thanksgiving is an unofficial holiday as it is the start of the state’s rifle deer season.

Hunters can track and harvest deer over the next two weeks, except on Sundays.

In most parts of the state, only bucks can be taken during the first week.

The statewide buck harvest has increased in each of the past three years.

In terms of total harvest numbers, Pennsylvania ranked third in the country in 2016. Only Texas and Michigan had higher harvest totals.

Deer hunters are helping to feed the less fortunate in Pennsylvania.

The state’s Hunters Sharing the Harvest program lets hunters donate their deer to food banks, soup kitchens and hungry families.

Last year, more than 3,300 donated deer provided more than 667,000 meals to those in need.

