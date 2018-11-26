Filed Under:10th Street Bridge, Bridge Rehab, Local TV, Philip Murray Bridge, South 10th Street

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Philip Murray Bridge on South 10th Street has reopened to all traffic after six months of construction work.

Both outbound lanes and one inbound lane have been closed since May 24 as crews replaced the bridge deck, painted, made structural steel repairs, wrapped suspension cables and installed a humidification system as part of the city’s bridge rehabilitation project.

10th street bridge philip murray bridge 10th Street Bridge Reopens To All Traffic After Six Months Of Work

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Additional lane and weekend bridge closures are expected to happen in spring 2019 so crews can pave the bridge deck and complete miscellaneous painting.

The Department of Public Works says the $20 million project is being done in conjunction with funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Federal Highway Administration. The work is being done by American Bridge Company of Coraopolis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s