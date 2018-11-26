Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Philip Murray Bridge on South 10th Street has reopened to all traffic after six months of construction work.

Both outbound lanes and one inbound lane have been closed since May 24 as crews replaced the bridge deck, painted, made structural steel repairs, wrapped suspension cables and installed a humidification system as part of the city’s bridge rehabilitation project.

Additional lane and weekend bridge closures are expected to happen in spring 2019 so crews can pave the bridge deck and complete miscellaneous painting.

The Department of Public Works says the $20 million project is being done in conjunction with funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Federal Highway Administration. The work is being done by American Bridge Company of Coraopolis.