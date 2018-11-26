  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Lonnie Chisenhall, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed free agent outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall.

MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal says the team signed Chisenhall to a one-year, $2.75 million contract with a series of performance bonuses.

Chisenhall, 30, played for the Cleveland Indians from 2011 to 2018.

