PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed free agent outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall.
MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal says the team signed Chisenhall to a one-year, $2.75 million contract with a series of performance bonuses.
Chisenhall’s deal also includes a series of performance bonuses: $250K each for 250 plate appearances, 300-350-400, $500K each for 450-500-550-600. https://t.co/BwBDMjdE0q
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2018
Chisenhall, 30, played for the Cleveland Indians from 2011 to 2018.
