PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flames could be seen on top of a restaurant attached to the South Hills Village Mall on Monday night.

It was first reported around 9:20 p.m. at the Red Robin.

Viewer video shows small flames on the roof of the restaurant.

According to the Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was in the building’s duct work.

The entire mall was evacuated because of the fire. No one was injured.

Further details have not yet been released.

