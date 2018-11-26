It’s the perfect time of year for soup so be sure to try out these delicious recipes from Weight Watchers!

Super-Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients

2 tsp salted butter

1 large uncooked onion(s), finely chopped

1 1/2 tsp table salt, divided

64 oz reduced-sodium chicken broth

4 oz uncooked pasta, small shape such as ditalini (about 1 cup)

10 oz frozen mixed vegetables, such as peas, carrots, corn and green beans

15 oz canned tomatoes, petite cut, rinsed and drained

6 oz cooked skinless boneless chicken breast(s), chopped

1 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup(s) chives, fresh, chopped (optional)

Instructions

Melt butter in a large stockpot over medium-low heat. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until onion is soft and translucent, about 10 minutes.

Add broth and increase heat to high; bring to a boil. Stir in pasta, frozen vegetables and tomatoes; cook until pasta is done, about 7 minutes.

Stir in chicken, cheese, lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, pepper and chives; cook 1 more minute to heat through. Yields about 1 1/2 cups soup per serving.

Turkey Sausage, White Bean and Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil, extra-virgin

2 large uncooked onion(s), chopped

2 tsp kosher salt, divided

1 1/4 pound(s) uncooked turkey sausage(s), Italian-variety

2 tsp minced garlic

8 cup(s) canned chicken broth

2 1/2 pound(s) uncooked butternut squash, cubed

1 Tbsp fresh sage, minced

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

38 oz canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained (two 19 oz cans)

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Heat oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add onion; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and sauté until softened, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Remove casings from sausages; pull sausages apart into bite-size pieces with your fingers. Add sausage to pot; cook, stirring often, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes.

Add garlic; cook, stirring, 1 minute.

Add broth, squash, sage and nutmeg; increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until squash is fork tender, about 10 minutes. Add beans; stir and cook until heated through, about 10 minutes more.

Stir in lemon juice and remaining teaspoon salt. Serve garnished with cheese. Yields about 1 cup soup and 1/2 teaspoon cheese per serving.