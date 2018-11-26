It’s the perfect time of year for soup so be sure to try out these delicious recipes from Weight Watchers!
Super-Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
Ingredients
- 2 tsp salted butter
- 1 large uncooked onion(s), finely chopped
- 1 1/2 tsp table salt, divided
- 64 oz reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 4 oz uncooked pasta, small shape such as ditalini (about 1 cup)
- 10 oz frozen mixed vegetables, such as peas, carrots, corn and green beans
- 15 oz canned tomatoes, petite cut, rinsed and drained
- 6 oz cooked skinless boneless chicken breast(s), chopped
- 1 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 cup(s) chives, fresh, chopped (optional)
Instructions
Melt butter in a large stockpot over medium-low heat. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until onion is soft and translucent, about 10 minutes.
Add broth and increase heat to high; bring to a boil. Stir in pasta, frozen vegetables and tomatoes; cook until pasta is done, about 7 minutes.
Stir in chicken, cheese, lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, pepper and chives; cook 1 more minute to heat through. Yields about 1 1/2 cups soup per serving.
Turkey Sausage, White Bean and Butternut Squash Soup
Ingredients
- 2 tsp olive oil, extra-virgin
- 2 large uncooked onion(s), chopped
- 2 tsp kosher salt, divided
- 1 1/4 pound(s) uncooked turkey sausage(s), Italian-variety
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 8 cup(s) canned chicken broth
- 2 1/2 pound(s) uncooked butternut squash, cubed
- 1 Tbsp fresh sage, minced
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 38 oz canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained (two 19 oz cans)
- 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
Heat oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add onion; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and sauté until softened, about 5 to 10 minutes.
Remove casings from sausages; pull sausages apart into bite-size pieces with your fingers. Add sausage to pot; cook, stirring often, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes.
Add garlic; cook, stirring, 1 minute.
Add broth, squash, sage and nutmeg; increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until squash is fork tender, about 10 minutes. Add beans; stir and cook until heated through, about 10 minutes more.
Stir in lemon juice and remaining teaspoon salt. Serve garnished with cheese. Yields about 1 cup soup and 1/2 teaspoon cheese per serving.