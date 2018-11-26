Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Crawford, and all of Erie County through 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Ron Smiley says 10-18 inches of snow will be possible along with strong winds of 30-40 mph overnight tonight along with gusts topping 50 mph!

Technically, a blizzard warning could be issued. Blizzard warnings are issued with winds over 35 mph and blowing snow causing visibilities to be less than a quarter of a mile.

The lake effect snow showers are an indirect part of a major winter storm system.

Lake effect snow showers develop due to cold wind blowing over significantly warmer water.

The actual winter storm system will also bring passing snow showers to places as far south as Interstate 70. Some elevated areas even in West Virginia may also see snow falling.

Most don't see much snow over the next couple of days. But the usual suspects will see plenty of snow. Stay weather aware if traveling. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/L2fkwv5unD — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) November 26, 2018

At times, passing snow showers could be a minor nuisance for parts of western Pennsylvania south of Interstate 80, with the usual suspected spots also seeing a decent amount of snow with 3-5 inches of snow possible in the Laurel Highlands; this includes Somerset and Bedford counties, along with parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

If you have plans to travel east on the turnpike, traffic may be slowed at times. Snow is expected to start falling tonight and could last as long as Wednesday evening.

This is once again an early season reminder that winter is coming and you should take precautions to be prepared.