PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn Hills Police are investigating exactly how two women were injured, one seriously, from a fight at the H Bar on Verona Road late Sunday night.

Bar manager Lasonia Harris said there has never been a problem at the bar before.

“We have an outside [security guard] that checks as they’re coming in. They get patted down, and then we have security inside,” Harris said.

But police are investigating whether the two women involved were actually cut with a broken bottle.

Witnesses say it initially appeared the women got into a verbal altercation. The bar was more crowded than usual when one of the women fell to the floor. Harris wasn’t there at the time but saw surveillance video.

“Two people get into it for whatever reason it is, I don’t know. It happened in here, unfortunately. Our security, as they seen it progress, they were right on it. Stopped it, throwing people out, doing what they had to do,” Harris said.

The two women have not been identified, although it is believed they have been to R&B night at the H Bar before.

Police say the most seriously injured was cut on the abdomen and hospitalized with serious injuries. The second woman was cut in the upper thigh but was reportedly able to walk outside when security cleared the bar.

“I’ve never ever walked into none of that before here, and we’ve been here five years. Never none of this. First time, so it was a shock to me,” Harris said.

Sunday night is R&B night at the bar and a big attraction. Police estimate there were 100 people inside when the stabbing happened. So far, no charges have been filed but police are still investigating.