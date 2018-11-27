Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A judge says former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane must report to a suburban Philadelphia jail by Thursday morning to start serving a 10- to 23-month perjury sentence.

Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy on Tuesday granted a request by Montgomery County prosecutors and revoked Kane’s bail, a day after the state Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal.

Kane, a Democrat from Scranton, has been free pending appeals for more than two years after she was sentenced for leaking grand jury information and lying about it.

The judge says Kane must report by 9 a.m. Thursday to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

She’s been out on $75,000 bail since her October 2016 sentencing on two felony perjury counts and seven misdemeanors. She resigned after her conviction.

Her lawyer hasn’t returned messages seeking comment on the denial of her appeal.

