PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been an exciting year for Pittsburgh’s own Gabby Barrett.

The Munhall native became a finalist on “American Idol, and now she’s heading to the White House to participate in the holiday celebration.

She will sing “The First Noel” on Wednesday night, at the “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.”

I will be performing “The First Noel” for the President, in Washington D.C on Wednesday❤️ It will air on TV December 2nd! Tune in, love y’all! pic.twitter.com/fXAbBCtYk0 — Gabby Barrett (@GabbyBarrett_) November 26, 2018

She says she chose the song as “a way to show thanks to the Lord.”

The ceremony will be televised this Sunday on “Ovation.”