PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been an exciting year for Pittsburgh’s own Gabby Barrett.

The Munhall native became a finalist on “American Idol, and now she’s heading to the White House to participate in the holiday celebration.

She will sing “The First Noel” on Wednesday night, at the “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.”

She says she chose the song as “a way to show thanks to the Lord.”

The ceremony will be televised this Sunday on “Ovation.”

