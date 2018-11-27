Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEECHVIEW (KDKA) – People driving through Beechview had to deal with icy conditions all morning on Tuesday.

Cars kept sliding down steep streets.

“I turned down the hill to try and get over to Wenzell and didn’t realize how steep it was until it was too late,” said Sarah Bolenbaugh. “I started to slide down the hill. I managed to wedge myself next to the sidewalk and kind of wait and call 911.”

While she was waiting on Boustead Street in Beechview, Bolenbaugh said she was rear-ended by another driver who lost control.

“I was terrified. I didn’t realize how steep that hill was,” said Bolenbaugh.

Not far from there, another woman found herself in a sticky situation on Coast Avenue. She lost control of her car and slammed into a railing, which shattered her rear window.

A few streets over, a Jeep had to be pulled off the icy street. Gary Walker stood by watching with some kids waiting at the bus stop.

“I just seen people sliding. I’ve slid sideways already on the back roads and what have you. I know they’ve been blocking a lot of streets off because it’s horrible. It’s bad,” said Walker.

Walker said he felt the roads were not salted like they should have been.

“It should have been taken care of. The kids should have been staying home for a couple hours while it was being take care. So nobody gets hurt,” said Walker.

Back on Boustead, Bolenbaugh is looking at the positive.

“Thankfully the salt truck came up along with the firemen and they did a wonderful job coaching me out of that sticky situation. Thank goodness for them,” said Bolenbaugh.