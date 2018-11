Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The results are in from the most recent Keystone Exams.

The Pittsburgh Business Times crunched the numbers to find which public high schools in our area performed the best.

Here’s the top five:

Hampton Upper Saint Clair North Allegheny Fox Chapel Mount Lebanon

Hampton moved up from seventh on last year’s list.

The results are based on how many students were labeled as “advanced” or “proficient” on the test.