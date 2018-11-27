Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly brandishing a knife during an argument at a Christmas parade in Butler.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened on Nov. 24.

Witnesses told police that Michael Sparks, 31, pushed his way through a crowd with his young daughter on his shoulders. Several people approached Sparks and asked him to move because their children could no longer see the parade.

An argument ensued in which Sparks allegedly started using foul language toward kids and families.

A man stepped in to tell Sparks that his “language and actions were no necessary.”

Then, Sparks allegedly brandished a knife and said to the man, “If you want to fight, let’s fight.”

An officer heard the commotion, disarmed Sparks and took him into custody.

Sparks is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.