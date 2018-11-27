It’s holiday party season! If you’re looking for some delicious dip recipes, check out these three from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Carrot Dip

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Makes: 2 ½-3 cups

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb carrots, peeled, halved lengthwise and across

¼ cup Market District™ extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

Directions:

Place the carrots in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring the carrots to a boil; cover and lower the heat to a simmer. Cook the carrots until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain.

Transfer the carrots to a food processor. Add the olive oil, and garlic; process to a smooth puree. Season the dip with salt.

Put the dip into a bowl; top with the feta cheese and walnuts. Drizzle with the pomegranate molasses.

Spinach Shrimp Dip

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A.Baldwin)

Serves: 8-12

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp cilantro leaves

3 scallions, chopped

2 clove garlic, minced

1 Serrano chile, seeded and chopped

10 oz pkg frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

2/3 cup mayonnaise

4 oz cream cheese

2 tsp fresh lime juice

¼ tsp salt

1 lb Natures Basket shrimp, thawed and tails removed

Salt

Directions:

In a food processor, pulse the cilantro, scallions, garlic and jalapeño until finely chopped. Add the spinach, mayonnaise, cream cheese, lime juice and salt to taste and process until smooth. Add the shrimp and pulse until finely chopped. Transfer the dip to a bowl and refrigerate until chilled before serving.

Chopped Liver

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Makes: 2 ½ cups

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ¼ lb chicken livers, drained and cleaned

½ cup rendered chicken fat or butter

1 cup onion, diced

¼ cup Madeira wine

¼ cup brandy

2 large eggs, hard-boiled, peeled and chopped

3 tbsp minced fresh parsley leaves

1 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the chicken fat and the livers; cook turning once, for about 5 minutes, or until just barely pink inside. Transfer them to a large bowl.

In the same pan, sauté the onions in 3 tablespoons of the chicken fat over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes, or until browned. Add the Madeira and brandy; deglaze the pan, scraping the sides, for about 15 seconds. Pour into the bowl with the livers.

Add the eggs, parsley, thyme, salt, black pepper and the remaining chicken fat to the bowl. Toss quickly to combine. Transfer the mixture to the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Pulse until coarsely chopped. Season, to taste, and chill.