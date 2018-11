Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A dog was rescued from a house fire in Westmoreland County on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. along 4th Avenue in New Kensington.

No injuries were reported, but someone was spotted carrying a dog out of a neighboring home after the flames started to spread.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.

