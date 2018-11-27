Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head earlier this month in North Braddock has died.

Officials say Chammaire Smith died at Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

He was shot on Nov. 18 at a house on Cliff Street.

Another 15-year-old boy, identified as Taymar Smith of Homewood, is accused of shooting him.

The boy told police he was playing with a rifle, pointed it at the victim’s head and it went off. Four other people were in the room at the time.

Smith was taken into custody and lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

