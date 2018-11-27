  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, North Braddock, Shooting, Taymar Smith

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head earlier this month in North Braddock has died.

Officials say Chammaire Smith died at Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

He was shot on Nov. 18 at a house on Cliff Street.

Another 15-year-old boy, identified as Taymar Smith of Homewood, is accused of shooting him.

taymar smith Boy, 15, Shot In North Braddock Dies After Being Shot In Head

Taymar Smith (Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County)

The boy told police he was playing with a rifle, pointed it at the victim’s head and it went off. Four other people were in the room at the time.

Smith was taken into custody and lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s