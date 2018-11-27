Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says preliminary figures indicate hunters harvested more than 2,400 bears across the state this year.

Officials say the rifle season harvest, a five-day period which ended last week, resulted in 2,001 black bears being taken. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports this brings the number of bears harvested this year up to 2,421 – including early season, archery, and extended season.

The largest bear taken this year was 780 pounds in Forest County. Hunters reported 16 bears were taken in Westmoreland County and just two in Allegheny County.

The top two counties for this year’s bear harvest were Clinton and Lycoming counties.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)