PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pfizer is recalling some of its ThermaCare heatwraps because they may leak.

The material inside the wraps produces heat to ease pain — kind of like a heating pad.

However, if the material leaks, it could cause burns, blisters or skin irritation.

Some of the products included in the recall are the Muscle Pain, Menstrual Pain and Joint Pain wraps.

Six different wraps are being pulled from shelves, including Thermacare wraps for muscle pain, joint-muscle pain, and menstrual pain. They were sold in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Island from Sept. 2017 to Aug. 2018.

For a full list, visit the FDA’s website here.

Consumers with questions or wishing to file a complaint can call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-323-3383.