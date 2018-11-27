  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pfizer, Recalls

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pfizer is recalling some of its ThermaCare heatwraps because they may leak.

The material inside the wraps produces heat to ease pain — kind of like a heating pad.

However, if the material leaks, it could cause burns, blisters or skin irritation.

Some of the products included in the recall are the Muscle Pain, Menstrual Pain and Joint Pain wraps.

Six different wraps are being pulled from shelves, including Thermacare wraps for muscle pain, joint-muscle pain, and menstrual pain. They were sold in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Island from Sept. 2017 to Aug. 2018.

For a full list, visit the FDA’s website here.

Consumers with questions or wishing to file a complaint can call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-323-3383.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s