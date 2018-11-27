Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A piece of snow removal equipment caught fire, with reports of a possible explosion, on Tuesday afternoon at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The incident reportedly happened on the tarmac, near Ramp A-22, after 4 30 p.m., an airport spokesman said.

snowplowfire Snow Removal Equipment Catches Fire At Pittsburgh International Airport

Photo Credit: @anessagrace/Twitter

There’s no word yet what sparked the fire in the tractor/plow.

But some also reported hearing a possible explosion.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused no travel delays and the airport is continuing to operate on its normal schedule, the spokesperson said.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s