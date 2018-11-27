Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A piece of snow removal equipment caught fire, with reports of a possible explosion, on Tuesday afternoon at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The incident reportedly happened on the tarmac, near Ramp A-22, after 4 30 p.m., an airport spokesman said.

There’s no word yet what sparked the fire in the tractor/plow.

But some also reported hearing a possible explosion.

Just heard an explosion at the airport getting off my plane???? pic.twitter.com/ZiM2dsyLfA — v (@anessagrace) November 27, 2018

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused no travel delays and the airport is continuing to operate on its normal schedule, the spokesperson said.

