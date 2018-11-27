Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who threatened to shoot up a Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Federal prosecutors want prison time for the man who they say admitted to sending three messages, saying he was going to shoot players and fans during a Steelers-Jaguars game in January.

Yuttana Choochongkol of San Antonio, Texas, will be sentenced at 1 p.m.

One of the threats he’s accused of making came to KDKA’s website and our station contacted the FBI.

He also sent two threats to Heinz Field through the “Contact Us” form on their website. In one message, he put “Kill Roethlisberger” as his name and used the email address “roethlisbergerassassin.”

In one message, he claimed he would “be packing an Uzi with many clips underneath my winter gear.”

He ended one message with, “There is only one God!! His name is Allah!!”

Authorities were able to trace Choochongkol’s IP address to San Antonio and identify him as the suspect.

Choochongkol was arrested in Texas on Jan. 12.

