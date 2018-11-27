  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Yuttana Choochongkol

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who threatened to shoot up a Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Federal prosecutors want prison time for the man who they say admitted to sending three messages, saying he was going to shoot players and fans during a Steelers-Jaguars game in January.

yuttana choochongkol Texas Man Faces Sentencing For Threatening To Kill Steelers Fans, Players

(Photo Credit: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Yuttana Choochongkol of San Antonio, Texas, will be sentenced at 1 p.m.

One of the threats he’s accused of making came to KDKA’s website and our station contacted the FBI.

He also sent two threats to Heinz Field through the “Contact Us” form on their website. In one message, he put “Kill Roethlisberger” as his name and used the email address “roethlisbergerassassin.”

In one message, he claimed he would “be packing an Uzi with many clips underneath my winter gear.”

He ended one message with, “There is only one God!! His name is Allah!!”

Authorities were able to trace Choochongkol’s IP address to San Antonio and identify him as the suspect.

Choochongkol was arrested in Texas on Jan. 12.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s