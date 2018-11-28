  • KDKA TVOn Air

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Shaler Township on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at Route 8 and Spencer Lane, or Glenshaw Crossing.

shaler route 8 crash 3 People Injured In Route 8 Crash In Shaler Twp.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Authorities say one person suffered moderate to severe injuries. The other two people suffered minor injuries.

Shaler Police say the crash blocked a lane of Route 8, as well as the railroad tracks running alongside. But all traffic is now flowing again.

Shaler and Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

