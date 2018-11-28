Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) — A Freedom Area High School student is accused of posting a threatening photo on social media, the district superintendent says.

According to the superintendent, the message was found as the district was preparing for its first active intruder drill.

Officials say the student was “secured,” and the school was searched for weapons. They say no one, students or staff, was ever in any danger.

The superintendent says the district will pursue all legal and disciplinary actions to make sure everyone remains safe.

The full statement from Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fuller reads:

“As the Freedom Area School District was preparing to begin our first active intruder drill, the administrators of Freedom Area High School were informed that a student at the high school posted a picture to social media that was of a threatening nature. The administration quickly secured the student and ensured that there were no weapons present in the school. At no time were our students or staff in any danger from this threat. “The Freedom Area School District will pursue all legal and disciplinary means necessary to ensure that our students remain safe. As always, we appreciate your support. “Because this is a legal matter, the District will have no further comment.”

