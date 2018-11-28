Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unlike her much publicized resignation and trial, her lawyer says he hopes things will be different on Thursday for convicted former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane, who is scheduled to report to a prison to start serving her sentence.

Kane’s defense attorney William J. Brennan said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, “With any luck, she will just sneak in there [the Montgomery County Prison], and nobody will know it. Like Samantha, on ‘Bewitched’ twitching her nose, she’s going to appear there, and this is not going to be a public spectacle.”

Kane resigned from office in 2016.

She was convicted of perjury, obstruction and related charges for leaking secret Grand Jury information, and then lying about it.

Earlier this week, state Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal of her 2016 conviction.

And, on Wednesday, a county judge rejected her 11th hour request to delay serving jail time for a for a few more days so the divorced Scranton Democrat, who has primary custody of her two teenage sons, could make arrangements for them.

“To ask for a week to situate two teenage boys on purely fairness issues does not seem unreasonable to me,” Brennan said.

Kane was the state’s first elected female and Democratic attorney general.

It was Kane who initially launched a statewide grand jury investigation into clergy sex abuse, which last summer came out with a shocking grand jury report naming hundreds of priests who allegedly abused juveniles.