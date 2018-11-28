Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When the weather outside is cold and dreary, holiday lights always seem to brighten the mood.
In western Pennsylvania, we are lucky to have huge, professional displays all over the region.
RELATED LINKS:
Kidsburgh has compiled a guide to seven displays the whole family will love.
You can get details on these displays on Kidsburgh’s website.
Comments
Kristine SorensenKristine Sorensen joined KDKA-TV as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. VITALS Joined KDKA: April 2003 Hometown: Winter Park,...More from Kristine Sorensen