By Kristine Sorensen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When the weather outside is cold and dreary, holiday lights always seem to brighten the mood.

In western Pennsylvania, we are lucky to have huge, professional displays all over the region.

phipps conservatory holidays Kidsburgh: 7 Cant Miss Holiday Light Displays

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kidsburgh has compiled a guide to seven displays the whole family will love.

You can get details on these displays on Kidsburgh’s website.

