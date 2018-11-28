Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Icy conditions caused problems for drivers on Wednesday morning.

People around Pittsburgh have been complaining about icy roads for days, and now the mayor is defending the city’s response.

There was a scary scene in Carrick when three cars were involved in a crash. A neighbor says a car started to slide after hitting a patch of ice on Maytide Street and hit at least two parked vehicles.

“I started to slide down the hill. I managed to wedge myself next to the sidewalk and kind of wait and called 911,” said the driver. “I was terrified.”

Mayor Bill Peduto says he is aware of the issues in the southern part of the city.

“We got hit with a combination of sleet and snow in the South Hills, in particular Brookline, Beechview and Mount Washington,” said Peduto. “We had extra trucks on the streets today in order to be able to address it.”

The city had 52 salt trucks out overnight, which the mayor says is more than the city usually puts out for a couple of inches of snow.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

They are also using a different salt that can melt snow and ice at colder temperatures.

But the mayor also suggested that people need to be realistic in their expectations.

“There are going to be several hours after the snow falls for us to be able to get to the streets, and then it really is a mathematical question, ‘How many miles can you do per hour?’” said Peduto. “We can’t make the snow disappear in the first six to eight hours, and I think some people see that during those hours and wonder where the truck is.”