PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has died nearly 16 years after he was shot during a robbery in Pittsburgh.

The shooting happened in January 2003, in the Smithfield-Liberty parking garage.

According to police, Michael Lahoff, was walking to his car, when he was shot in the back. Police believe one of the two men arrested was trying to rob Lahoff.

At least two people who were in the parking lot, gave police information about what they saw.

The shooting left Lahoff paralyzed.

In 2005, he told KDKA that in just a few minutes, he became disabled. He said his body was dead from the shoulders down.

Lamont Fulton, 19, and Marty Armstrong, 20, were charged in the shooting.

Fulton was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison and is no longer in the prison system. Armstrong, who is believed to have pulled the trigger, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.