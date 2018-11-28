Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from South Oakland.

According to police, 73-year-old Henry Samuels was last seen at UPMC Shadyside Hospital on Nov. 5. He may be in need of medical attention due to an existing condition.

He is described as being about 6-feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has gray and black hair, wears thick glasses and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (412)-323-7142.

