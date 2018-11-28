  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Henry Samuels, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from South Oakland.

According to police, 73-year-old Henry Samuels was last seen at UPMC Shadyside Hospital on Nov. 5. He may be in need of medical attention due to an existing condition.

henry samuels Police Seek Help Locating Missing South Oakland Man

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

He is described as being about 6-feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has gray and black hair, wears thick glasses and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (412)-323-7142.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s