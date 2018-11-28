Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — A Slippery Rock Area Middle School math teacher, accused of inappropriately touching four teenage students, appeared before a judge Wednesday.

The four teenage girls are not only alleging the same type of inappropriate sexual contact, they all say it happened under the same circumstances, when they were in class with him at the middle school.

Robert Willison, 51, of Slippery Rock, is accused of institutional sexual assault and other charges.

According to state police, the alleged incidents happened at the middle school.

The Slippery Rock Area School District suspended the math teacher when the allegations came to light.

The alleged female victims, three who are 13 and one who is 14, all have similar claims, that Willison touched their backsides when they were in his classroom.

Three of them claim it happened in September when they were sitting at their desks and he was either kneeling next to them or standing very close helping them with classwork.

The other student claims it happened last year, saying he touched her backside when she was leaving his room.

After a hearing, Magistrate Judge William O’Donell held all of the charges for Common Pleas Court.

Willison’s attorney very respectfully declined to comment afterward.

According to state police, this is not the first time Willison has been suspended.

They said in 2012, he was suspended for inappropriately touching a female teacher, and in 2015 for touching another teacher and making inappropriate comments about students.