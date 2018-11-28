Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the four Pittsburgh Police officers involved in a South Side bar room brawl that was caught on surveillance video has been reassigned.

The video shows the fight between undercover officers and members of the Pagans motorcycle club at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side earlier this year.

The officer who was reassigned has not been identified.

In the meantime, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for a policy review on use of force, and drinking by undercover officers.

“They don’t want to have their cover blown. Obviously, you’re not going to go to a bar and order chocolate milk, but at the same time, there has to be accountability to be able to carry out your job,” said Peduto.

Two members of the Pagans group have filed lawsuits against the city.