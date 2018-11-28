Filed Under:Frank Deluca, Kopy's Bar, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pagans Motocycle Gang, Paul Martino, Pittsburgh Police, South Side

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the four Pittsburgh Police officers involved in a South Side bar room brawl that was caught on surveillance video has been reassigned.

The video shows the fight between undercover officers and members of the Pagans motorcycle club at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side earlier this year.

The officer who was reassigned has not been identified.

kopys bar fight Officer Involved In South Side Bar Brawl Reassigned

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

In the meantime, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for a policy review on use of force, and drinking by undercover officers.

“They don’t want to have their cover blown. Obviously, you’re not going to go to a bar and order chocolate milk, but at the same time, there has to be accountability to be able to carry out your job,” said Peduto.

Two members of the Pagans group have filed lawsuits against the city.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s