PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A terminally ill teenager from Pennsylvania is asking for some holiday cheer for Christmas.

Maddox Hyde, 14, is an 8th grade student at DuBois Area Middle School. He has been receiving treatment for neuroblastoma at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Sadly, he’s been told he only has a few weeks to live.

Now, he’s simply asking to receive Christmas cards from around the world.

Cards can be sent to the following address:

Maddox Hyde

333 Ohio Street

Reynoldsville, PA 15851