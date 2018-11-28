  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A terminally ill teenager from Pennsylvania is asking for some holiday cheer for Christmas.

Maddox Hyde, 14, is an 8th grade student at DuBois Area Middle School. He has been receiving treatment for neuroblastoma at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Maddox Hyde

Photo Credit: Centre Daily Times

Sadly, he’s been told he only has a few weeks to live.

Now, he’s simply asking to receive Christmas cards from around the world.

Cards can be sent to the following address:

Maddox Hyde
333 Ohio Street
Reynoldsville, PA 15851

