PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several articles and posts circulated on social media Wednesday claiming the “Muslim group that raised money for the Tree of Life Synagogue kept almost all of the money.”

A quick scroll through Twitter using #Pittsburgh revealed countless users retweeting and sharing articles that allege the donations raised for the victims in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting never made it into the right hands.

KDKA reached out directly to Wasi Mohamed, the executive director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, and asked him if he’d seen these articles—and to explain how the organization is handling the plethora of donations.

Mohamed says the claims are false.

“Since the first day, we’ve been getting comments and people saying that there’s no chance the Muslim community would actually care about the Jewish community – we’re just using this to steal the money,” he said. “And people sharing them, it’s not true. It’s fake news and it brings us apart and it’s always been a thing dividing minority communities. It’s an old trick.”

Where is the money going? How much of that money has been transferred over to the Jewish Community? How much money is left over?

