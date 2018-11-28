Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Lamont West scored 20 points to lead West Virginia over Rider 92-78 on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (4-2) missed their first six shots, making just 7 of 31 shots in the first 13 minutes. But West and Esa Ahmad led West Virginia on a 22-8 run to close the half for a 43-36 lead. The Mountaineers finished the first half shooting 33 percent, their second worst half of the season.

WVU opened the second half on a 13-2 run and the Broncs (2-2) were not able to cut it to single digits after that.

Ahmad added 16 points, James “Beetle” Bolden scored 12 and Emmit Matthews Jr had a career-high 11 for WVU. Chase Harler scored a season-high 11 points. Logan Routt led the team in rebounds with eight and Wesley Harris had seven.

Frederick Scott led Rider with 17 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 11 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block.

BIG PICTURE

Rider was troubled by fouls, amassing 22 with 16 coming in the second half.

West Virginia has struggled with shooting early over the last couple of games, and it won’t be as easy to rally late against teams like Florida and Pittsburgh next week.

UP NEXT

Rider has 10 days off before playing Hofstra.

West Virginia concludes its three-game homestand against Youngstown State on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)