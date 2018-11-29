NAPA (CBS SF) — Years ago, young basketball fans were implored to “Be Like Mike.” A young girl from Napa who wants to “be like Steph” made her case directly with the Golden State Warriors superstar – and he responded with a huge assist.

Riley Morrison, a 9-year-old from Napa, loves the game of basketball and at the top of her list of role models is Stephen Curry. She says she is a loyal fan and goes to games whenever she can with her dad.

She loves everything about Curry, particularly his signature shoe line with sportswear giant Under Amour. There is only one problem, according to the company’s website, they only come in boy’s sizes.

So she wrote him a letter.

“Dear Stephen Curry, My name is Riley (just like your daughter :)), I’m 9 years old from Napa, California. I am a big fan of yours. I enjoy going to Warriors games with my dad. I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5’s because I’m starting a new basketball season. My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5’s for sale under the girls section.”

“I know you support girls athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” she continued. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock Curry 5’s too.”

The letter captured the two-time NBA MVP’s heart.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” he wrote in a return letter. “Unfortunately we have labeled smaller sizes ‘boys’ on the website and we are correcting this NOW.”

Curry also told Riley he was sending her a special pair of Curry 5’s and that “you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6.”

He also invited her to join him at a special ceremony on International Women’s Day on March 9th.

“More to come on that,” he wrote. “But plan to be in Oakland that night!”