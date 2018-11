Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Salmonella concerns have forced a popular meal delivery service to issue a recall.

Blue Apron says Soom Foods, one of their suppliers, recalled some of their tahini products after salmonella bacteria was detected in a sample.

Blue Apron has removed the supplier’s tahini products from all future recipes until further notice.

For more information on the recall, visit Soom Foods’ website here.