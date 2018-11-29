Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Investigators need your help in an unsolved murder case in West Mifflin.

Shots rang out on the afternoon of Sept. 3 at the Mifflin Estates.

West Mifflin Police were the first to answer the 911 call that someone had been shot.

The victim was a young man from McKeesport who was shot multiple times.

“When they arrived, they found the victim, 21-year old Brashaun Green, had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “He was pronounced deceased a short time later at the local hospital. More than likely, someone heard or saw something that could help us solve this case.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.