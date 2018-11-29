Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Fayette County man has died after being shot by his wife in a dispute over breakfast oats earlier this year.

According to police, John Maki was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Imel Road in Saltlick Township, Fayette County on April 5.

Sources close to the investigation say Maki was not satisfied with the type of oats Rachel Eutsey allegedly bought and served him.

“He wasn’t happy with the traditional oats she bought instead of the instant oats he wanted,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

The argument and shooting followed a night of doing drugs.

Eutsey told police she and Maki left their home to purchase crack cocaine around 1:30 a.m. and took their 8-month-old child with them.

With the child still in the car, Eutsey and Maki allegedly smoked some of the crack in the parking lot of a bar. Then, they returned home to smoke the rest and fell asleep.

When they woke up, they began to argue about breakfast.

Eutsey told police Maki began to assault and choke her. Eutsey allegedly grabbed a revolver from her father's bedroom and returned to her own bedroom, where the altercation with Maki continued.

Maki allegedly threw a baseball bat out of an open door and began to yell at Eutsey as he approached her in a hallway.

Eutsey told police she pointed the gun at Maki and fired in an attempt to scare him. However, the shot struck Maki in the head.

The couple’s 8-month-old child was said to be filthy and in a state of neglect, and the child is now in the custody of Fayette County Children and Youth Services.

Eutsey will now likely face a homicide charge.