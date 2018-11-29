Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who is believed to be with a man accused of several sexual assaults.

Altoona police say 31-year-old Jonathan Lee Burd has an active felony warrant out for his arrest, and nearly 40 pending charges relating to sex assault and corruption of minors.

He is believed to be traveling with 15-year-old Haylee Rodkey.

She was last seen Thursday on North 7th Avenue in Altoona around 1 p.m.

Police say the pair may be traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Focus bearing Pennsylvania registration KLV-1698.

State police think they may be headed to the Lock Haven, Clinton County area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately or Altoona police at 814-940-5950.