POINT BREEZE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an apparent shootout between occupants of two vehicles in Point Breeze.

According to police, the incident happened in the 7500 block of Penn Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Occupants of a Jeep and a Dodge Charger began shooting at each other. As a result, the windows of a female bystander’s vehicle were shot out. The female bystander was injured by broken glass.

While fleeing the scene, one of the vehicles struck an ambulance. The ambulance was transporting a patient to hospice.

A second ambulance was called to the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

