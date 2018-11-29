  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Paul Martino, Penn Avenue, Point Breeze

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

POINT BREEZE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an apparent shootout between occupants of two vehicles in Point Breeze.

According to police, the incident happened in the 7500 block of Penn Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Occupants of a Jeep and a Dodge Charger began shooting at each other. As a result, the windows of a female bystander’s vehicle were shot out. The female bystander was injured by broken glass.

point breeze shootout Police Investigating Point Breeze Shootout, Bystander Injured

(Photo Credit: Rob Hopson/KDKA)

While fleeing the scene, one of the vehicles struck an ambulance. The ambulance was transporting a patient to hospice.

A second ambulance was called to the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s