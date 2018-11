Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a car in Point Breeze.

The crash was first reported just before 4 p.m. on South Braddock Avenue near the Frick Baseball Park.

The view from NewsChopper 2 shows part of the car underneath the back end of the school bus.

There’s no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.