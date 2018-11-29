Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday night’s Steelers-Chargers game will be a family affair for Maurkice Pouncey and TJ Watt. That’s because their brothers play for Los Angeles.

And while they may welcome the family into their homes this weekend, they won’t be as welcoming on the playing field.

Maurkice and his twin brother, Mike, played each other a few times when Mike was with the Miami Dolphins, but since both are centers, they don’t actually play against each other.

Except for one memorable moment when they got to play side-by-side.

“We got to play together at the Pro Bowl one time. He made it at guard, so we got to play right next to each other. So that was a little bit more memorable for us, ‘cause we don’t get play against each other, but playing next to each other was pretty awesome,” said Maurkice.

But this Sunday night, it will brother versus brother, and Maurkice says the family is looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be exciting. Obviously, it’s going to be a great moment for us and our family. Every one of our friends are going to be up. But it’s a rivalry. He wants to win and we want to win,” said Maurkice.

Kind of creates a problem if you are part of the family and friends’ group. Who do you root for?

“If they’re staying at my house they gotta go with the Steelers. They can stay with Mike at his hotel if they want to go with the Chargers,” Maurkice said.

It’s a different story for the Watt brothers.

Derek Watt is a starting fullback on the Chargers offense. When he gets the ball, there could be a sibling collision, and while TJ looks forward to getting the upper hand, it also comes with immense respect.

“He may not get all the publicity that JJ and I get, but Derek’s been in the NFL. This is third year,” said TJ. “He’s playing at the highest level. He’s starting full back for an NFL team. I think that’s pretty damn cool, and that puts him in the elite category for an athlete.”

TJ and Derek played a year together in high school, then three years together at the University of Wisconsin, but as they’ll run out to opposite sides of the field Sunday.

Make no mistake, a little sibling rivalry still lingers.

Reporter: TJ, in what areas is Derek a better athlete than you?

TJ: “Let me think. It will take me a long time to come up with an anwer, so I’m not going to give you one.”