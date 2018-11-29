SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNational Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory Until 10 p.m.
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Homicide charges have been filed against a driver who slammed into a Washington County medical building, killing a receptionist, last June.

Chad Spence, 43, of Weirton, West Virginia, is facing charges in the case.

Police say he was driving erratically when he slammed into the Washington Health Clinic Outpatient Center in Washington.

Kimberly Dollard, 57, was sitting at her desk when his red Jeep slammed into the building and killed her.

Police say he has a history of drunk driving.

