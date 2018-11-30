Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FDA is warning pet owners about a batch of potentially dangerous dog food.

Each one says higher-than-normal levels of Vitamin D were found in the food.

Too much Vitamin D can lead to health problems in dogs, puppies and young animals.

According to the FDA, “Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.”

Sunshine Mills is recalling the following products:

14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0

28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0

3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6

16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3

30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0

ANF Pet Inc. is recalling the following products:

3 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097231622 Best By: Nov. 23, 2019

7.5 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097203300 Best By: Nov. 20, 2019

ELM Pet Foods has issued a recall for the following products:

ELM Chicken And Chickpea Recipe (3-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22507-8)

TD2 26 FEB 2019

TE1 30 APR 2019

TD1 5 SEP 2019

TD2 5 SEP 2019

TD2 26 FEB 2019 TE1 30 APR 2019 TD1 5 SEP 2019 TD2 5 SEP 2019 ELM Chicken And Chickpea Recipe (28-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22513-9)

TB3 6 APR 2019

TA1 2 JULY 2019

TI1 2 JULY 2019

TB3 6 APR 2019 TA1 2 JULY 2019 TI1 2 JULY 2019 ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe (40-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22522-9)

TB3 14 Sep 2019

TA2 22 Sep 2019

TB2 11 Oct 2019

Consumers with any of the affected products should stop feeding it to their dogs. The affected products should either be disposed of, or returned to the point of purchase for a refund.