Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local airman, who was killed in action in Afghanistan, is back home in the United States. The solemn ceremony was held overnight.

Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin and two others were killed when a roadside bomb exploded earlier this week.

Overnight, the Air Force’s mortuary affairs office conducted the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Vice President Mike Pence was there for the transfer, as were members of Staff Sgt. Elchin’s family.

Elchin’s mother, Dawna Duez, spoke with KDKA and said she was concerned for her son, when she learned that he was being sent to Afghanistan.

Duez said she last spoke with her son on Thanksgiving, via Facetime.

Elchin attended Hopewell High School. He was from Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

During his military career, Elchin received both a Purple Heart and a bronze medal. He was assigned to the Cannon Air Force base in New Mexico, as part of the 26th Special Tactics Squadron.

Duez said her son told her he was going on a week-long patrol in Afghanistan.

A funeral for Elchin will be held in Beaver County before he is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered flags in the state to fly at half-staff until Elchin’s burial.