FARRELL Pa. (KDKA) — A lot of people looking forward to the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

What you may not realize is, they are going to play twice. Yes, there’s a game on Sunday, but there’s also the game Friday night being played in Slippery Rock.

“There’s Cowboy fans, Steelers fans, Browns fans, but around here, you say the Steelers in this town, we are talking about the Farrell Steelers,” said Kenneth McKoy, a 1978 graduate of Farrell High School in Mercer County.

The Farrell Steelers are playing the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Chargers.

Call it, Steelers-Chargers, take one.

“It’s just great to be a Steeler. Just being here, having the great tradition of Farrell football really means a lot, and we just try to carry the tradition on each year,” said Kyi Wright, Farrell’s quarterback and linebacker.

Farrell, Pennsylvania, was once a booming steel town, but when the steel went away, so did the people.

“I saw the city rise, and I saw the city fall when the steel mills left. So, I was here when we had 16,000 in the city,” said another fan

It’s just 4,000 now. Only 42 will graduate from Farrell in the spring, but more than half of the senior boys pull on Steelers’ jerseys on Friday night.

“Ever since I learned the game of football, I’ve been around it in Farrell. I have lived in Farrell all my life, and I’ve been around it all my life. It’s all I know,” said Farrell wide receiver Jourdan Townsend.

“It’s a family. When we put that on, we are all together. It’s just like my brothers. We came up all together playing,” added Christian Lewis, the team’s running back.

This is the 100th year of Farrell football, and the Farrell Steelers were Steelers before the Pittsburgh Steelers became the Steelers in 1933.

Even Cleveland Browns fans cheer for these Steelers.

“This is a big Pittsburgh Steelers place,” said Mike Burnett, a Browns fan. “But everybody, the whole valley is rooting for the Steelers, the Farrell Steelers.”

The winner of the game moves on to Hershey next weekend to play for a state championship.