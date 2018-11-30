Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus in Lawrenceville.

According to officials, the incident happened near the intersection of 39th Street and Penn Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

A witness said a young girl was struck by the bus.

NOW: Reports of a child being hit by a school bus at 39th and Penn Avenues. A passerby says the victim was a young girl wearing a backpack. We're working to learn more. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/A2FPSqD8gL — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) November 30, 2018

