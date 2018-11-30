SEVERE WEATHER ALERTParts Of Area Remain Under Winter Weather Advisory
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:39th Street, Local TV, Penn Avenue, Strip District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus in Lawrenceville.

According to officials, the incident happened near the intersection of 39th Street and Penn Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

lawrenceville school bus crash School Bus Involved In Lawrenceville Crash, Emergency Crews Called

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

A witness said a young girl was struck by the bus.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s