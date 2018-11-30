Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman at his home in Westmoreland County.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident took place at a home in the 100 block of High Street in Sewickley Township.

The victim moved into 74-year-old Wayne Smith’s home on Aug. 31. On Sept. 8, the woman told police that Smith had sexually assaulted her multiple times.

On each occasion, Smith allegedly convinced the victim to drink a glass of wine. Then, he allegedly pressured the 24-year-old victim into engaging in sexual activity. On each occasion, she initially refused, but Smith continued to pressure her.

Afterward, Smith told her, “Whatever happens in this house, stays in this house.”

Police interviewed Smith on Sept. 9. He said a friend brought the victim to his house and he allowed her to stay because she was homeless.

He went on to admit to taking advantage of the victim by forcing her to engage in sexual activities on multiple occasions.

Smith was arraigned in Greensburg on Friday and is being held on $200,000 bond.

He is being charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

