MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One man is dead following a shooting near the Dunkin Donuts in McKeesport on Friday afternoon.

Police were first called to the scene on 5th Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

According to Allegheny County Police, first responders found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have cordoned off the parking lot of the J&M Automotive Services shop across the street from the Dunkin Donuts.

The view from NewsChopper 2 shows evidence markers on the ground.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

