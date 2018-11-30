Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A veteran Pittsburgh police officer stands accused of lying to the FBI during a bank robbery investigation this year.

Antoine Cain was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with two counts of making false statements to government agents. The court records were unsealed Thursday.

A Pittsburgh police spokesman says Cain has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and has been placed on unpaid suspension. But further details were not disclosed, and a telephone number for Cain could not be located Friday.

Cain has served on the force since 1994.

Authorities say Cain lied on two occasions to FBI agents investigating the Jan, 8 armed robbery. They say he denied knowing who the robber was when he did know because the robber had confessed to him.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)