Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was just after 1 o’clock and Laurie Streiner was on her way to Shadyside when she arrived on Braddock Avenue, at the Penn Avenue traffic light.

“So, I hear this pop sound, and I think, that sounds like a car backfiring, then I hear another one and then I hear another one,” Streiner said.

Streiner says she wasn’t processing what she was hearing at first, “and by the time it dawned on me that this is not a car backfiring, this is gunshot; at that exact moment, my driver’s side window got hit and blown out. Everything shattered. The glass all hit my face. I was still on the phone with my client, and she’s hysterical because she’s hearing the gunshots. I ducked down and put my head on my passenger side. I just laid down as fast as I could ’cause they were still shooting, I could hear it. And it went on, I don’t know how long. The police said they think they shot about 15 rounds.”

She waited for the barrage to end and cautiously looked up.

“I pulled into the Exxon station, and I knew that my face was bleeding from the glass, so I took out a Kleenex, and I called the police,” said Streiner.

As she got out of her car, she realized the extent of the damage.

“I didn’t realize my back window had been shot out till I was in the gas station and got out of the car. Thank God my grandchildren were not back there, who travel with me a lot, ’cause they would not have survived,” Streiner said.

Looking at where the bullet hit her driver’s door right at the base of the window, “had the one on the driver’s side been two inches up, it would have hit me.”

She says, “I guess I don’t think I’ve processed it all yet.”

Streiner was told by police about 15 shots were fired. She believes at least three of those shots went through her car.

Police are still processing her car and have not released the count that hit her Honda.

KDKA’s John Shumway Reports:

At the hospital, it took a doctor a long time to remove all the tiny shards of glass embedded in her face and left ear.

She says when she first arrived, they used a light to shine on her face and the reflections of the shards were like twinkling lights on her face. The visible shards were removed, but Streiner was warned there could be others too small to see that will work their way out on their own.

So far, Pittsburgh Police have been unable to identify or arrest the two shooters.

Streiner never saw them, or their vehicles, but she has a lot of anger towards what they did. She points out there were a lot of people around and a school across the street where children of her friends attend.

“I guess it’s just the blatant disregard for anyone around them that makes me angry right now. I mean how dare you? Not just for me, but for anybody on that street corner. How dare you put everybody there and those little children at risk? How dare you?” she said.

Calling her daughter to tell her what had happened and that she was sore but okay was difficult, but it was tougher reassuring her grandchildren.

“We FaceTimed, and I told them GG is okay. I’m a little scratched up, but I’ve got my whole body here, the car is a mess. I’ve got an 8-year-old grandson who now has on his Christmas list that he wants the guns to stop. He’s 8. Why should he have to have that on his Christmas list?” Streiner said.