Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD (KDKA) — A police chase ended with a crash in Westmoreland County this afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leishman Avenue and North Street in the area of New Kensington and Arnold.

The view from NewsChopper 2 showed several smashed vehicles being towed from the scene.

According to emergency officials, the man who police were chasing may have been trapped inside his vehicle.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.