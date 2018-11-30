Filed Under:Arnold, Local TV, New Kensington, Police Chase, Westmoreland County

ARNOLD (KDKA) — A police chase ended with a crash in Westmoreland County this afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leishman Avenue and North Street in the area of New Kensington and Arnold.

arnold police chase crash Police Chase Ends With Crash In Arnold

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

arnold police chase crash 2 Police Chase Ends With Crash In Arnold

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The view from NewsChopper 2 showed several smashed vehicles being towed from the scene.

According to emergency officials, the man who police were chasing may have been trapped inside his vehicle.

